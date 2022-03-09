A rural Clayton man who pleaded guilty to a felony sex assault charge involving a member of his family has been sentenced to 18 months in the state prison at Waupun, Wis., following a hearing Friday, March 4, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Leslie Allen Toews, 45, 865 Sixth St., Clayton, had been charged with a more serious crime, second-degree child sex assault, but made a plea deal with prosecutors on Jan. 7, 2022, and entered a plea of guilty to a felony charge of third-degree sex assault, court records said.
Toews will also serve five years’ probation after he is released from prison. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family and is forbidden to have unsupervised contact with anyone under age 16, outside his immediate family.
Toews must also register as a sex offender for 15 years after his probation ends, court records said.
According to a complaint filed July 26, 2021, a member of the Mennonite Church approached investigators in February 2021 regarding a request by the defendant to re-enter the church, because he had been previously excommunicated.
The church member said that the defendant “hoped to return to the church, (but) there was something he needed to disclose” involving incidents that had occurred 12 years ago involving him and a member of his family. Toews later made a confession during an interview with a Barron County Sheriff’s detective.
The detective later interviewed the victim, who was in her early 20s. She told the investigator that the events in question occurred between March and November 2011, and that she was in her early teens at that time.
The woman said she told her mother about the incidents when she was 18. The mother later confirmed what her daughter had reported. She also said that she and her husband later approached the church ministers, who then spoke with Toews about it.
