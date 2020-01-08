A crash near Cameron on New Year’s Eve has resulted in a seventh charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated against a man from Webster, Wis., Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The defendant was identified in a Jan. 2, 2020, complaint as Ronald J. Hart, 72, 24683 W. Hertel Drive, Webster.
He was identified as the driver of a vehicle that ran into a ditch on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, alongside County Hwy. W near Cameron.
A Cameron police officer reported the incident shortly after 10 p.m., and two members of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department arrived soon afterward. The driver, later identified as the defendant, “appeared to be highly intoxicated.” He allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test and was arrested.
A records check showed the defendant’s license had been revoked on a previous drunk driving charge and he was not to operate a vehicle with a blood alcohol count over .02. During a later conversation at the county jail, the defendant allegedly said he had drunk a six-pack of beer at Eau Claire and was on his way home at the time of the crash.
A preliminary breath test at the jail registered .19, more than twice the state limit for intoxication, .08.
A later records check showed the defendant had six prior alcohol-related motor vehicle convictions.
