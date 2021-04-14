A man and a woman from rural Rice Lake are facing a variety of charges in connection with an incident Monday, April 5, 2021, that included at least one gunshot and brought out the Barron-Rusk County Emergency Response Team.
A complaint filed Thursday, April 7, identifies the defendants as Rice Lake residents Crystal L. Braden, 31, 1704 24th Ave., and Christopher A. Skar, 35, 2190 22nd St.
The complaint said five Barron County Sheriff’s deputies went to the 22nd Street address April 5 on a report of a gunshot.
Officers encountered a witness near the home. She told them that defendant Braden, her mother, told her that during a domestic dispute, defendant Skar had shot a hole in the mother’s phone, took her car keys and refused to let her leave.
The witness said her mother told her to leave the home. She added that defendant Skar had several guns in the home.
Dispatchers tried unsuccessfully to reach the defendants. The Emergency Response Team arrived, and defendant Skar was ordered to come out with his hands up. He was taken into custody without incident.
ERT members entered the home and saw “controlled substance paraphernalia” in plain sight in the home.
In a search of the premises and the yard, officers found a cell phone with a bullet hole in it, a pump action shotgun with a spent shell in the chamber, two spent 12-gauge shell casings, plastic bags and a weighing scale, both bearing residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, used syringes and spoons which also tested positive for meth, and a plastic bag with residue that tested positive for heroin.
The complaint charges both defendants with meth and narcotics possession. Defendant Skar was also charged with disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Court records said defendant Braden is scheduled for an initial appearance today, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Defendant Skar is scheduled for an April 22 preliminary hearing.
