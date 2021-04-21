A 62-year-old Barron man could face up to six years in prison in connection with a fourth charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to a complaint filed April 9, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Charles E. Knowles, was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped by a Rice Lake officer on the evening of April 8.
The officer recognized the driver, later identified as the defendant, from prior contacts, and knew him to be a user of methamphetamine, the complaint said.
The officer said he noticed the defendant was moving his arms and fingers in what appeared to be an involuntary way, and that he recognized these movements as “common for those who ingest methamphetamine.”
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A second officer arrived and, in a search of the vehicle, they found a glass smoking device with crystalline residue, a plastic bag with prescription pills, and a substance later identified as marijuana. The smoking device tested positive for meth.
Records showed Knowles has three prior convictions for operating while intoxicated in 1994, 2003 and 2017.
