A two-day jury trial is scheduled Aug. 16-17, 2021, for a rural Cameron woman charged with attempted child trafficking, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Amanda M. Eyman, 34, was charged in January 2021. The criminal complaint included the contents from a series of text exchanges between the defendant and an Oneida County man between Dec. 7 and Dec. 23, 2019.
The complaint said that in those exchanges, the defendant offered to trade her 6-year-old daughter to a suspect in a criminal sex trafficking investigation, in exchange for cash and drugs.
Court records said Eyman appeared Wednesday, June 17, 2021, in a bail-bond hearing, after the defendant filed a June 4 motion to modify conditions of her bond.
At the hearing, the defendant was forbidden to have contact with four minor children, who are between the ages of 5 and 12, unless the visits are supervised and/or approved by the children’s father and/or legal guardian, court records said.
