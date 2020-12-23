A man from Almena could face up to 60 years in prison in connection with the alleged sex assault of a 9-year-old girl, according to a charge filed Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, 27-year-old Steven M. Nunemaker, is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in connection with the charge.
The complaint said that the Turtle Lake Police Department began an investigation after the girl’s father called Dec. 16.
A Turtle Lake officer next spoke with the alleged victim’s mother, who identified the suspect as her boyfriend, the defendant.
She said her daughter told her that the defendant had assaulted her. The mother said that when she confronted the defendant, “he admitted to some (of the allegations) and allegedly said “that if anybody ever found out, he was better off dead.”
The officer interviewed the child, who alleged that a series of incidents had taken place starting in October 2020. The girl said the incidents took place while her mother was working, and happened in the defendant’s bedroom and, later, the living room and in the shower.
In a later interview with the same officer, the defendant allegedly admitted to a series of acts involving the girl, including showering with her and with becoming sexually aroused.
Court records said the defendant was jailed on $5,000 cash bond after a Dec. 18 initial appearance.
