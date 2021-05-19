A 36-year-old Barron man risks an 18-month prison term if he violates terms of probation imposed during a hearing on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in connection with a July 2020 arrest in the city, according to county Circuit Court documents.
The defendant, Justin A. Siiter, is also facing charges in active felony cases in two other northwestern Wisconsin counties, court records said.
During the May 12 hearing, Siiter reached a deal with prosecutors when he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of meth possession in exchange for dismissal of two other charges.
Terms of probation require Siiter to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse.
According to a complaint filed Sept. 1, 2020, Siiter was arrested last July 29 after Barron police got a tip about drug activity at a Sixth Street home. A witness saw a vehicle arrive at the home and saw “a hand-to-hand exchange” take place.
After spotting Siiter walking in a yard near the home, city officers and Barron County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him after a foot chase through a residential neighborhood of Barron.
Court records said Siiter is also a defendant in active cases in Chippewa County (bail jumping, strangulation/suffocation) and Rusk County (bail jumping).
