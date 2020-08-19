Two men now serving five-year prison sentences in connection with a series of 2018 “sex sting” arrests were unsuccessful in motions for post-conviction relief during separate hearings on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Court records said former Minnesotan Sanjeev S. Sewpersaud, 45, is now serving time at the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant, and Jay A. Hoppe, 37, of Baldwin is now incarcerated in Jackson County (near Black River Falls).
Both defendants were sentenced to prison following jury trials, court documents said.
In the Aug. 13 hearings, both defendants were represented by new legal counsel, and both agreed to allow their former lawyers to waive attorney-client privilege in order to be cross examined by their new attorneys.
After hearing testimony and reviewing exhibits filed by prosecutors, the court found the testimony of the former lawyers was “credible” and denied the motions for post-conviction relief.
In Sewpersaud’s case, his new attorney and county prosecutors are scheduled to submit additional briefs to the court during September. An additional court ruling is expected by late October, court records said.
The sex stings were arranged by Rice Lake police during 2018. The complaint against Sewpersaud said that an investigator used a computer dating site to reach him, and allegedly told him that he was in touch with a male under the age of 16.
The criminal complaint against Hoppe said he responded to an ad placed by the investigator on a website “that consists mostly of (individuals) looking for sexual relationships.” In later text exchanges, the investigator identified herself as a girl under age 16.
Both suspects were arrested after driving to Rice Lake to fulfill computer-arranged dates with the investigator.
