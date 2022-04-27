A chance visit to a Chetek home Saturday, April 16, 2022, resulted in a felony methamphetamine-related arrest, according to a complaint filed April 18 in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 41-year-old Joseph A. Rush, 904 Stout St., Chetek.
The complaint said that a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to the defendant’s home while searching for the whereabouts of a friend of the defendant.
The friend’s mother said he was “hanging out” with the defendant, and she provided the officer with the defendant’s home address.
Still in search of the friend, the deputy went to the defendant’s home. The defendant’s mother gave the deputy permission to enter the home to look for the friend, the complaint said.
During his visit, the officer allegedly saw the defendant place some items in a cooler, including a bag that contained what the deputy believed to be “a large shard of white crystalline substance” that the deputy believed was meth.
The defendant told the deputy that the substance didn’t belong to him. The deputy opened the cooler and found the bag, a digital scale, and a wallet containing $400 cash.
The substance was tested and weighed. It turned out to be about 15 grams of meth.
At the time of the incident, Rush already had a felony meth conviction on his record from 2017.
The complaint charges the defendant with meth possession, second and/or subsequent event, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
