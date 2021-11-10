A Cameron man is free on a $5,000 signature bond pending a preliminary hearing Dec. 10, 2021, after being charged with multiple felony offenses following a domestic quarrel at his home, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Oct. 25, 2021, identifies the defendant as Michael W. Rust, 41, 502 Arlington Ave., Cameron.
According to the complaint, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy was sent to the defendant’s home just after 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, on a report of “an ongoing disorderly situation.” Two other officers, a deputy and Cameron village officer, had already arrived at the scene and were with the defendant’s elderly parents, ages 75 and 68.
The deputy said he could hear a man screaming and yelling in the background.
The complaint described the defendant as “highly agitated,” and that he wouldn’t follow or respond to officer commands. The officers decided to take him into custody, at which point he “repeatedly and violently resisted” being handcuffed.
The defendant allegedly put up a struggle during a search following his arrest, and allegedly kicked one of the deputies in the groin.
The defendant’s father later wrote a statement saying the argument began when the defendant arrived home drunk, even though they had a house rule that the defendant was not to drink.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with a felony charge of methamphetamine possession and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence, third offense, as well as a felony bail jumping charge filed March 4, 2021, in connection with a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
The latest arrest charges the defendant with disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, battery to a law officer, and two counts of felony bail jumping. If convicted, he could face more than 18 years behind bars and/or fines of up to $31,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.