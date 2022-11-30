A Rice Lake woman faces maximum penalties that could mount up to as much as 12 years behind bars in connection with her arrest on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A Nov. 18 complaint identifies the defendant as Jessica Ann Fisher, 45, 203 E. Coleman St., Rice Lake.
The arresting officer said he saw a car on a city street and ran the registration. Records showed that the vehicle was registered to a man and woman, later identified as the defendant.
The officer said the defendant was driving the vehicle when he stopped it, and he said he knew her from prior incidents.
There was a marijuana odor coming from the car. The defendant allegedly handed a partly smoked marijuana cigarette to the officer, but said she had last smoked marijuana the day before.
After failing a field sobriety test, the defendant was arrested. A blood sample was later sent to the State Hygiene Lab for analysis. Records show Fisher has five prior convictions for operating while intoxicated, dating back to 1997.
The complaint charges the defendant with operating while intoxicated, sixth offense, driving while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.