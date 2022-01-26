A former Barron man already serving prison time at the Stanley, Wis., Correctional Institution will be sentenced in late March after reaching a plea deal with county prosecutors in connection with four felony cases, county Circuit Court records said.
During a hearing on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 31-year-old defendant William B. VanAllen III pleaded guilty to charges that include manufacturing and/or delivering methamphetamine, as a repeater, two counts of felony bail jumping and one misdemeanor charge of knowingly violating a domestic abuse order.
In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss eight other charges associated with cases that date back to the middle of 2020.
All the dismissed charges were read into the defendant’s record, court documents said. Among the charges that were dismissed was a misdemeanor charge of taking a coin box for donations for the Veterans of Foreign Wars from the wall of a Rice Lake restaurant in August 2020.
At the time of the incident, VanAllen was free on bond in connection with a felony charge of methamphetamine possession and a misdemeanor charge to which he later pleaded guilty, that of violating a domestic abuse order.
Court records said VanAllen will remain in the medium-security Stanley facility pending sentencing Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
