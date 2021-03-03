A Rice Lake man who allegedly punched a police officer while trying to flee the scene of a Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, domestic quarrel is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents
A complaint filed Feb. 26 identifies the defendant as Richard Lee Johnson, 36, 423 Hatten Ave., Rice Lake.
According to the complaint, someone called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. Feb. 26 to report hearing a woman screaming near the defendant’s home address.
An officer arrived to find a woman on the ground with a man, later identified as the defendant, on top of her. The suspect began to run away. The officer said he called out: “Stop! Police!” but that the man kept running.
A second officer tried to stop the fleeing suspect, but he allegedly punched her in the face and kept running. A third officer arrived and applied what the complaint called a “drive stun” in an attempt to control the defendant. But he allegedly fought the efforts of all three officers to control and cuff him.
In a search incident to arrest, the defendant was allegedly found in possession of a pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
The complaint charges the defendant with three felonies, including two counts of battery to a law officer and meth possession, as well as misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest.
