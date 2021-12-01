A Rice Lake man is free on $100 cash bond pending a court appearance next Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in connection with multiple charges filed Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, identified as Chad J. Apfel, 30, 411 E. Gates St., Rice Lake, has been charged in four separate complaints with three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a string of unrelated incidents dating back to March 2021, court documents said.
The latest arrest came Nov. 18, 2021, at a residence in the village of Cameron. An officer responded to a call about a disturbance, and found the defendant sitting in a chair in front of the home. He allegedly gave off a strong alcohol odor, refused to be taken somewhere else, and was arrested because the officer believed the defendant would drive away.
The defendant was arrested at the same residence on Oct. 13, 2021, when he allegedly banged on the door shortly after 5:30 a.m., demanding to get in.
The defendant was also arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021, after allegedly asking a Barron officer for a ride home at a location in front of a retail business in the city.
The three bail jumping charges stem from a drunk-driving arrest on March 22, when the defendant was identified as the driver of a vehicle that went off a city street in Rice Lake and got stuck. A preliminary breath test produced a reading of .192, double the state’s legal threshold of intoxication, the complaint said.
