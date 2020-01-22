A New Auburn man who already faces multiple charges in Barron County Circuit Court has also been charged with criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer after an incident on the night of Dec. 28, 2019, in downtown Rice Lake, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Tuesday, Jan. 14, identifies the defendant as Anthony R. Rodriguez, 2559 Sixth Ave., New Auburn. He was arrested at the Barron hospital after a disturbance the night of Dec. 28, 2019, at a downtown Rice Lake bar.
Initial reports were that a man, later identified as the defendant, had been stabbed outside the bar and was currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
A Rice Lake officer went to the bar, where an employee said she had no idea who the defendant was and wasn’t aware a stabbing had taken place. Two officers checked the premises and the area in front of the building, where the defendant claimed he had been stabbed, but found no evidence.
An officer later left for Barron to interview the defendant. On the way, he was notified that a witness in Rice Lake had flagged down another officer to report someone had broken a window at a downtown Rice Lake store, and there was blood on the broken glass.
When the Rice Lake officer got to Barron, he asked the defendant to show him the alleged stabbing injury. The defendant removed a towel from around his hand, and the officer observed and took photos of injuries to the defendant’s hand and arms.
The defendant alleged he had been attacked while he had a cigarette outside the bar. The defendant said there were no witnesses and he didn’t know his attacker.
The defendant then told a Barron officer that the attack had happened in back of the Rice Lake bar, while the original report said the stabbing was in front.
The defendant was asked if he knew about the antique store where the window was broken. He allegedly replied: “Do these look like glass cuts to you?” The officer said he never mentioned glass, but the defendant allegedly said he assumed that’s what the officer was talking about.
The store owner later told police that the damage to her display window was about $1,000.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was out on bond in connection with three open cases including charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
