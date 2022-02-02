A former Almena resident charged with threatening a law officer during an arrest at his home last December is scheduled to enter a plea March 11, 2022, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The defendant, 52-year-old Donald R. Duclon, now of Rice Lake, also faced similar charges in Washburn County before making a plea deal with prosecutors in early January 2022, court records said.
During an arraignment hearing at Barron last Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the defendant pleaded not guilty, but his attorney indicated there is “a likely solution” pending in the case.
According to a complaint filed Dec. 13, 2021, the defendant was arrested Dec. 12 after allegedly threatening fellow employees at St. Croix Casino. Employees said they could smell alcohol on the defendant’s breath.
A Turtle Lake officer paged to the scene said he knew the defendant was involved in two active Washburn County cases at the time of the incident, and that a condition of bond was that the defendant was not to consume alcohol, the complaint said. Following his later arrest at Almena, the defendant took a preliminary breath test, which produced a reading of .339, more than four times the state’s legal driving limit of intoxication, the complaint said.
On Jan. 7, 2022, Duclon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer during a hearing in Washburn County Circuit Court. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss two felony counts of battery and/or threat to an officer. A jail sentence was withheld and Duclon was put on probation for three years, court documents said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.