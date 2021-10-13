The first of three pre-trial motion hearings took place Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in the case of a Rice Lake man charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Chetek man in September 2020, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Andrew J. Brunette, 26, has been in jail since his arrest on a charge that he shot 24-year-old Garrett Macone in his rural Chetek house on Sept. 20, 2020.
Testimony was taken and squad video footage was played during a two- and one-half hour court hearing Oct. 7, which also included the submission of more than a dozen pieces of evidence by prosecutors, as the court reviewed a defense motion to suppress some of the evidence connected with the case.
The court is scheduled to reconvene in a three- and one-half hour motion hearing next Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Brunette has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity, court records said.
A four-day jury trial is set Monday through Thursday, Nov. 1 through 4, 2021, in the case.
