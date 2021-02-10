A Rice Lake man faces penalties of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine in connection with his fifth arrest on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to Barron County Circuit Court records
The defendant, Lars G. Miller, 36, 303 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, court documents said.
“A complaint filed Feb. 5 said the defendant was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle discovered by a Rice Lake officer at about 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, in a no-parking zone.”
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. There was no reading on a preliminary breath test, but the arresting officer believed the defendant was under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the complaint. The defendant was taken to Marshfield Medical Center, Rice Lake, for a blood draw.
Records showed Miller had four prior convictions for operating while intoxicated, dating back to 2003.
