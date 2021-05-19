A former Ladysmith man now being held in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in connection with a felony charge of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, with a passenger under age 16 in his vehicle.
Barron County Circuit Court records said Robert J. Nelson, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge on March 12, while he was being held in the Rusk County Jail.
According to a complaint filed May 29, 2020, Nelson was already facing Polk County charges of methamphetamine possession and second-degree reckless endangerment when he was arrested in Rice Lake on May 1, 2020.
There were two children, ages 8 and 4, in a vehicle that Nelson allegedly admitted driving at the time of the arrest.
After Nelson failed a field sobriety tests, a drug sniffing dog gave a positive sign during a search of the vehicle. Two containers of marijuana were found in the vehicle.
At the time, records showed Nelson had three prior convictions for operating while intoxicated in Polk and Burnett counties, dating back to 2006, court documents said.
