A 32-year-old St. Croix Falls man is in the Polk County Jail facing more than a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges after leading multiple law enforcement departments in a car and foot chase in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak identified the suspect as Jason Diers-Leske.
He said the chase began shortly after 12 noon Monday, April 27, 2020, when St. Croix Falls officers and Polk County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to apprehend the suspect who was wanted on a probation warrant, for escape from custody and battery to a police officer.
Officers found the suspect near a St. Croix Falls home, but he resisted arrest and fled to a nearby vehicle. When a Polk County deputy attempted to remove Diers-Leske from the vehicle, the deputy sustained minor injuries when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle door as the suspect backed up and fled.
Officers pursued Diers-Leske into Minnesota and back into Polk County, Waak said.
Deputies lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued the chase, but with the aid of citizens, the vehicle was again spotted in the village of Luck.
“After Diers-Leske almost struck a pedestrian, officers began pursuing him (again),” Waak said.
The suspect turned into a residence outside of Luck and struck a squad. He then crashed his vehicle into a swamp.
Waak said the suspect then stole a truck from that residence, struck another squad, and then fled on foot after crashing the truck into trees.
A perimeter was established and Diers-Leske was taken into custody by Polk County with assistance from K9 Jaeger.
Assisting with the apprehension were St. Croix Falls police, the Chisago County (Minnesota) Sheriff’s Office, Luck Police Department, Frederic Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Turtle Lake Police Department, Burnett County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and State Patrol, St. Croix Tribal Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Waak thanked “the numerous citizens that aided in the location and apprehension of this dangerous individual.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.