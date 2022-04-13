A jail inmate who has been behind bars for more than a year is on a hunger strike and refuses to be represented by his public defender, according to information released at a hearing on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Defendant Marcos L. Maldonado, 54, formerly of Cumberland, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated on three separate occasions in August and September 2020, court records said.
At the time of the arrests, Maldonado had three prior drunk driving convictions, all in the state of Texas.
A nationwide bench warrant was issued for Maldonado’s arrest in October 2020 after he failed to show up for a court hearing. His next appearance was in March 2021, when he was ordered held on $7,500 cash bond. He has been jailed ever since, court records said.
By the following October (2021), Maldonado had written numerous letters asking to be released, to have the felony charges reduced to misdemeanors, demanding that his public defender be fired, and asking for a special diet while in jail.
At last Friday’s hearing, the defendant again told the court he wanted to fire his lawyer. Because Maldonado had been on a 12-day hunger strike before the hearing, the court denied his request to make a plea without proper representation.
Yet another plea hearing has been scheduled, this one on Friday, April 15, 2022, court records said.
