A Cumberland man charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a Sept. 30, 2020, crash that killed a Rice Lake man will be allowed to leave the state of Wisconsin for work purposes, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Cody L. Hase, 28, 2578 Tenth St., Cumberland, appeared in court Wednesday, July 21, to request permission to travel. The court amended the defendant’s bond to forbid him to leave the state without the court’s permission except for work purposes only through his employer, Structural Restoration, Farmington, Minn.
Court records indicate that a plea agreement has not been reached in the case, and that the defendant’s attorney has asked the court not to set a trial date as yet.
A complaint filed Oct. 20, 2020, alleges that a vehicle driven by the defendant collided with a van in a no-passing zone on Wisconsin Hwy. 48 on Sept. 30, 2020, resulting in fatal injuries to Leroy Allan Odden, 72, of Rice Lake.
