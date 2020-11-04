A struggle at a Dallas tavern Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, resulted in the arrest of a 43-year-old village resident who is also facing misdemeanor charges in two other active cases, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Defendant Benjamin T. Saumier, 125 Hampton Ave., Dallas, pleaded not guilty to a charge of misdemeanor bail jumping filed in connection with the Oct. 24 incident.
The defendant also entered not guilty pleas to additional charges of unlawful use of a telephone to threaten harm to an individual, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and bail jumping, dating back to December of 2019.
A Dec. 16 hearing is set in connection with all three cases.
A complaint filed Oct. 26 alleged that the defendant was thrown out of the It’s About Time Bar, Dallas, shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Barron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from the scene and found a man identified as the defendant, lying near the front door. He was assisted to his feet and was later arrested.
