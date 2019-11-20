A woman from Chippewa Falls entered pleas of not guilty on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in connection with 23 felony and misdemeanor drug, narcotics, bail jumping and identity theft charges, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Defendant Bobbi Jo Rasmussen, 39, 11928 35th Ave., Chippewa Falls, is free on bond pending a plea hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, court records said.
Court records show Rasmussen was one of two people charged in connection with a series of drug deals arranged by Barron County Sheriff’s investigators between Sept. 14 and Sept. 23, 2019. The defendants were charged with selling methamphetamine to confidential police informants during the month of September.
The two were arrested after a Sept. 23 drug deal in Chetek. Investigators found both suspects in a vehicle where they later found a bag of meth that weighed nearly 14 grams, an energy drink can with a secret compartment that had 42 plastic bags, and $966 in cash.
As defendant Rasmussen was changing into a jail uniform later on, she was allegedly found in possession of three plastic bags that contained nearly three more ounces of meth.
At the time of the latest arrest, Rasmussen was already a defendant in a 2018 meth possession case, court records said.
