The final holiday weekend of the season proved to be a busy one for Barron County law enforcement, including more than half a dozen citations issued to operators of all-terrain vehicles and off-highway motorcycles, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Michael A. Theesfeld, 30, of New Auburn and David B. Theesfeld, 58, Chetek, were each fined $232 on Sept. 3, 2023, for operating an ATV designed for a single rider, but while carrying a juvenile passenger.
Robert A. Hoikka, 25, Prescott, was stopped by an officer Sept. 3 on a town road in the town of Clinton while operating an ATV. He didn’t have a safety certificate for the vehicle.
Orville E. Easland, 34, of Clayton, was fined $232 for failure to have a safety certificate after a Sept. 2, 2023, stop on the Cattail Trail in the village of Almena.
Holly Sue Buss, 50, of Burnsville, Minn., was fined $232 on Sept. 2 for operating an off-highway motorcycle on 14 ½ Ave., near Poskin. Both roads and trails are closed to off-highway motorcycles in Barron County, and signs have been posted to that effect, court records said.
Erich M. Buss, 40, also of Burnsville, Minn., was fined $232 on Sept. 2 for allowing a juvenile to operate an off-highway motorcycle at the Barron County ATV Playground near Poskin.
In an earlier incident, Billy Joe Robarge, 60, Birchwood, was fined $232 on Aug. 19 for operating a UTV on County Hwy. SS, near the intersection with County Hwy. B. ATV and UTV operation is not allowed at that location.
