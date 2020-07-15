Barron County prosecutors have been presented with a request to drop felony contractor theft charges against a Washburn County man who is also involved in five other open felony cases in three other northwestern Wisconsin counties.
A June 25, 2020, complaint filed in Barron County Circuit Court identifies the defendant as Eric A. Falstad, 28, Spooner, doing business as the owner of Top Notch Exteriors.
The complaint alleges that the defendant received a $5,750 down payment from a Cumberland couple in March 2018, as part of a deal in which he agreed to build a deck estimated at $11,500. The balance of the cost was due on completion.
The complaint alleges that no work was done over the next two and one-half months, in spite of repeated requests by the property owners.
In March 2020, the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office and the state Department of Criminal Investigations alerted Barron County Sheriff’s investigators about the case.
Court records indicate the defendant made an initial appearance Wednesday, July 8, and that a preliminary hearing is set for July 24.
However, records also show that local prosecutors have received a letter asking that the Barron County charges be dropped, based in part on a similar case in St. Croix County. There, the defendant faces similar charges in two separate cases.
The defendant appeared in St. Croix County Circuit Court on the same day he was in Barron, July 8, and is scheduled for an Aug. 3 arraignment at Hudson.
Including the case in Barron County, the defendant is involved in half a dozen open felony cases, including the two St. Croix County cases, two others in Washburn County, and one in Polk County, according to court records.
