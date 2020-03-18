Rice Lake police detained an unidentified man Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020, after a witness called 911 to report a man wandering naked on a city street, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
The witness reported picking the individual up and driving him to the Rice Lake Police Department, where he was turned over to officers.
Police called an ambulance and spoke to the man, who allegedly said he “took something possibly laced with fentanyl.”
No further information was available at press time Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
