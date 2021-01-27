A routine traffic stop in the city of Barron on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, has resulted in a felony charge against a rural Cameron man, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, identifies the defendant as Joel L. Stokes, 61, 1201 19th St., Cameron.
According to the complaint, a witness called 911 on Sunday evening, Jan. 17, to report seeing a vehicle almost colliding head-on with another vehicle as it went west on U.S. Hwy. 8, near the Barron city limits.
A city officer found and stopped the suspect vehicle near the intersection of East La Salle Avenue and Seventh Street in downtown Barron. The driver, later identified as the defendant, told the officer that the near-accident happened “because the other driver had his brights on,” so the defendant couldn’t see.
The officer reported detecting a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. He asked the defendant to get out of the car, and the defendant did so, but the vehicle was still in drive and began to move forward. Under instructions from the officer, the defendant got back into the car and put it in park.
Afterward, the defendant was searched, and the officer allegedly found a bag of marijuana in one of his pockets.
Records showed Stokes has four previous convictions for operating while intoxicated, dating back to 1990. The complaint charges the defendant with operating under the influence, fifth offense, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
