A Rice Lake man will be sentenced Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, after he pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to a felony charge of drunk driving, fifth offense, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Douglas W. Moses, 59, 715 Lee St., Rice Lake, faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, court documents said.
In the Sept. 3 agreement with prosecutors, Moses pleaded guilty to the OWI charge filed after his arrest last April 26 following a routine traffic stop in Rice Lake. In exchange, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss a felony bail jumping charge filed after an unrelated arrest on May 5.
