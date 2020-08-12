A routine traffic stop in Barron on June 17, 2020, has led to a third drunk driving charge against a 41-year-old woman, according to county Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, identifies the defendant as Laura A. Hintz, 41, of Barron.
The complaint said two Barron officers were on patrol at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, when they stopped a vehicle after a records check showed the license of the registered owner had been revoked in November 2019 in connection with a previous OWI conviction.
One of the officers allegedly smelled an alcohol odor as the defendant opened the driver’s side door to the vehicle. The defendant allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.
A blood sample was taken and later produced a reading of .14, nearly twice the state’s legal threshold of intoxication, .08. Records showed Hintz had two prior drunk driving convictions in 2009 and 2019.
