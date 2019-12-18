A former Ridgeland resident will spend 10 years in the state prison at Waupun on a charge of child sex assault following a sentencing hearing Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Donaven C. Sprague, 33, of Bruce, had been in jail since he pleaded guilty to the charge last August court records said.
The sentence requires Sprague to register as a sex offender for life, and that he have no unsupervised contact either with the victim or other minor children under the age of 16. The sentence includes credit for 138 days already served.
Sprague was charged with repeated sex assault of the same child (at least three instances) in October 2018, an offense punishable by up to 60 years in prison, according to court records.
The complaint said a Barron County Sheriff’s detective interviewed a 12-year-old girl on Oct. 4, 2018, after the victim contacted her Riverview Middle School counselor.
During the conversation, the girl alleged the defendant molested her on several occasions starting in 2015, when she was in fourth grade. The latest incident was alleged to have taken place in summer 2018.
According to the investigator, the girl said the assaults took place at home and in the cab of an over-the-road truck.
The investigator interviewed the defendant later the same day, and he allegedly admitted to the incidents.
