A 58-year-old Dallas resident could face up to 10 years in prison in connection with a fifth drunk driving charge, according to a complaint filed Monday, June 22, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.

The defendant is identified as Laurel D. Bisonette, Dallas. He was identified as the driver of a vehicle stopped at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in Rice Lake.

According to the complaint, the arresting officer said he saw a vehicle “driving erratically.” The driver didn’t turn off his high beams, the officer added.

When asked how much he had consumed that night, the defendant allegedly said “Oh, I had 5-10 (drinks).”

The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A preliminary breath test showed a reading of .201, between two and three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication, .08

Records show Bisonette has four previous drunk driving convictions dating back to 1989.