A Chicago man accused of bilking an elder Prairie Farm resident out of nearly $19,000 last year has repaid his victims as part of a plea deal, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
The original criminal complaint charged Miso Kitanovski, 50, with theft by false representation, which carries a maximum penalty of 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
But, during a hearing on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, prosecutors agreed to ask the court to reduce the charge to a county ordinance violation.
In exchange, the suspect sent a $15,000 cashier’s check, and agreed to forfeit $3,900 of a $5,000 cash bond posted last year to secure his release from the county jail, to complete the reimbursement.
The victim came to the Sheriff’s Department May 17, 2019, to report he had express mailed $19,000 to someone who had phoned him and asked for the money to post bail for his grandson whom, he was told, had been arrested for drunk driving and causing an accident.
Later, Barron County Sheriff’s investigators learned from the victim that the scammer called them again and had asked for another $10,000 in cash.
County investigators worked with the victim to devise a plan to send another package to the defendant, and to alert Chicago authorities to be ready when the defendant came to claim the money.
After one failed sting operation, Kitanovski was arrested when he showed up to claim the phony cash package after Federal Express delivered it to a business in Chicago on May 22, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.