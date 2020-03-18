A routine traffic stop for a car that had only one working headlight has led to multiple felony charges against two defendants, including a man from Solon Springs and a woman from Bloomer, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Criminal complaints filed Tuesday, March 10, 2020, identify the defendants as David D. Menton II, 36, Solon Springs, and Erin L. Zurcher, 36, Bloomer.
They were identified as (respectively) the driver and passenger in a car stopped by a Barron police officer on the night of Saturday, March 7. The officer reported one of the vehicle’s headlights wasn’t working.
A records check showed there were three warrants out for defendant Menton’s arrest from two Wisconsin counties (Rusk and Burnett) and a third from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He was arrested.
During a search incident to arrest, the officer allegedly found keys in the defendant’s possession. The defendant allegedly asked the officer to give the keys to defendant Zurcher. The officer thought the keys “resembled ones that would work on a lockbox of some type.”
Defendant Zurcher didn’t have a valid driver’s license, so she was allowed to call someone to come get the vehicle.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy and a Rice Lake K9 officer and handler arrived. The dog gave a positive sniff of the vehicle and defendant Zurcher allegedly admitted to using needles that she had in her purse. In the purse were 57 empty plastic bags and 18 other bags that had a white, powdery residue, which later tested positive as methamphetamine. Defendant Zurcher was then arrested.
While checking into the jail, defendant Zurcher was allegedly found in possession of a bag of what later proved to be 23.6 grams of meth, as well as three bags of what later proved to be about two and one-half grams of marijuana.
A search of the vehicle produced a backpack that allegedly contained three bags of what proved to be meth, each amount weighing three tenths of a gram. There were also 42 empty bags.
A later records check showed both defendants had criminal records. Menton had a 2011 felony conviction on his record for manufacturing and/or delivering meth, while Zurcher had been convicted for narcotics possession in 2015 in Portage County.
