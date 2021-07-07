A rural Clear Lake man charged with shooting a rifle in the direction his 74-year-old mother during a domestic quarrel near Reeve will make an appearance today, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court, in connection with four felony charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, court records said.
Defendant Marcus Allen Engebretson, 53, was ordered held on $2,500 cash bond following a Tuesday, June 29, initial appearance, court records said. The next day, Wednesday, June 30, Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Bitney denied a request from the defendant to modify his bond and ordered him to contact the state Public Defender’s office to seek representation.
According to the criminal complaint, the defendant allegedly took a rifle and shot at his mother as she fled a home in the 100 block of Second Street, about one and one-half miles south of Reeve.
The defendant allegedly fired the weapon after a domestic quarrel. The defendant’s mother said she was caring for two South Dakota children who are friends of the family, and they had gone to the defendant’s home for a visit.
The mother said the quarrel began when the defendant asked whether one of the children had brought a BB gun along for the visit. As the argument escalated, one of the children said they saw the defendant push his mother to the ground, then pointed the BB gun at her head. He then threw the BB gun in the mother’s car and ordered her to leave before going inside his home.
Moments later, the defendant emerged from the home armed with what the witness said was a rifle. The witness said the defendant held the rifle in front of him and shot in his mother’s direction, missing her but, apparently, hitting a nearby barn. The woman got the children in her car and fled.
Barron County Sheriff’s deputies later recovered a Sig Sauer P365 BB gun and a Savage model 93R17 rifle, as well as one spent shell casing, apparently from the rifle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.