A Cameron man now being held in Balsam Lake on unrelated charges is scheduled for a jury trial Monday, July 20, 2020, in Barron, on felony charges of manufacturing and/or delivering methamphetamine and fleeing and eluding an officer, county Circuit Court documents said.
Timothy W. Cook Jr., 29, remains in the Polk County Jail pending a March 24 court hearing into felony charges of meth and marijuana possession, and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, court records said.
The Barron jury trial was scheduled during a hearing Wednesday, March 4, in Barron.
In April 2019, Cook was arrested after he allegedly led Rice Lake police on a car and foot chase that lasted for more than two hours. The chase began in a residential neighborhood of Rice Lake. Police lost the vehicle, but local neighbors told them when and where it had sped past their homes.
Eventually the same officer who started the chase spotted the missing vehicle parked on a Rice Lake street. No one was in it, but the tires and hood were warm to the touch.
City police and Barron County Sheriff’s deputies kept looking for the suspect. Two hours after the car chase began, the defendant was found on foot and taken into custody.
At the time of the incident, the defendant was free on bond in connection with a felony methamphetamine distribution charge filed in August 2018, court records said.
