A 44-year-old Clear Lake man is facing a felony drunk driving charge after an alleged hit-and-run incident the night of June 27, 2020, in the village of Prairie Farm.

A complaint filed June 29 identifies the defendant as Christopher J. Kuhl, Clear Lake.

The complaint said a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to the village shortly before 10 p.m. June 27 on a report that a van had hit a building, and that witnesses were holding onto the driver at the scene.

The deputy found several people standing near a downtown Prairie Farm tavern. They pointed out a man, later identified as the defendant, whom they said was driving the suspect vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the vehicle hit several objects, including two buildings and a loading dock. The front end of the van had heavy damage, the deputy said.

The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He was later taken to a hospital for a blood test.

A second deputy spoke with the defendant and witnesses later the same evening. It was learned the van had allegedly hit a sport utility vehicle, causing what was described as “extensive driver’s side damage.”

Witnesses described how the van then hit a four-wheeler, then struck a curb, went across a lawn and hit two buildings, knocking down a clothes pole and an outdoor light near a village grocery store.

Records show Kuhl has three prior drunk driving convictions, and that his license was revoked for two years in September 2018.