A rural Cumberland woman who has been in jail since early May 2021 will remain in custody pending arraignment July 30 on charges of arson and battery and/or threat to a law enforcement officer, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The defendant, Lucy L. Hart, 23, appeared in a preliminary hearing on Thursday, May 20, and was bound over for trial following testimony by an officer with the St. Croix Tribal Police Department, court records said.
Hart was the subject of a warrant issued for Wisconsin and surrounding states after she failed to appear for a March 19 hearing, court documents said. She has been in jail since the first week of May.
A complaint filed Dec. 20, 2020, alleges Hart set a pair of fires in a residential area in the town of Maple Plain.
