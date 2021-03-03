A Cameron man who allegedly used a knife to make a cut on a companion’s arm will serve two years’ probation and was ordered to have no contact with three victims during a Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, sentencing hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Joseph D. Penzkover, 24, can avoid a prison sentence if he follows terms of probation, court records said. The sentence was imposed as part of a deal with prosecutors, in which Penzkover pleaded guilty to a charge of felony battery in exchange for dismissal of a more serious charge of second-degree reckless endangerment.
A complaint filed May 1, 2020, said Penzkover used a knife to cut the wrist of a 19-year-old man at Penzkover’s Cameron home after talking about a “blood ritual.”
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene to find a man with his bleeding wrist wrapped in a blanket. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Hospital, Barron, where the wound required 18 stitches to close.
In a later interview at the jail, the Penzkover allegedly told officers he had been drinking vodka before the incident.
