A 45-year-old Barron woman is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after being charged with defrauding the government out of more than $47,500 in food stamp and health care benefits over a period of more than five years, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday, April 15, in county Circuit Court.
Defendant Renee L. Stokes, 78 Edgewood Court, is charged with filing false information with the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services in order to claim federal Foodshare and Healthcare benefits over a period of time from August 2016 through August 2021.
A Barron County Sheriff’s investigator worked on the case with a fraud investigator from the Great Rivers Consortium, an agency of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that manages social service cases for Barron and nine other western Wisconsin counties.
The investigation found that the defendant’s husband was living at her home during the years in question. Documents reviewed by investigators said the defendant reported that only she and her children were living there.
A Great Rivers fraud investigator spoke to the defendant’s husband at the home in July 2021, “and (the husband) told (the investigator) that he did (live there) periodically,” the complaint said.
The defendant later, allegedly, denied that her husband lived with her and the children. But she later changed her story and admitted the husband “does live in the household and (had) done so since July 2016.”
Court records said that if she is convicted, the defendant could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
