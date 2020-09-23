A Chetek man who was accused of taking burned guns from the incinerator in which he formerly worked, has pled guilty to a lesser charge of forfeiture theft and was ordered to pay a fine.
Daniel R. Clemmens, 58, of Chetek, was charged in May 2019 with felony misconduct in office-act with excess authority and misdemeanors theft and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
Following a tip from a confidential informant saying that Clemmens took pills and burned firearms from the incinerator plant and the discovery of a discarded box of those items, Clemmens allegedly admitted to taking the pills. He was charged on May 15, 2019.
Clemmens resigned as plant manager at the Barron County Waste-to-Energy Incinerator in May 2019.
The felony charge was dismissed on Sept. 25, 2019. The possession of illegally obtained prescription charge was dismissed after Clemmens completed a deferred prosecution agreement by completing more than 40 hours of community service.
Clemmens pled guilty to an amended charge of forfeiture theft and was ordered to pay a fine of $267.50 on Sept. 10.
