A Rice Lake man allegedly caught going the wrong way on a one-way alley now faces up to nearly three years in jail after his third drunk driving arrest, according to a complaint filed Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as 37-year-old Eric J. Keesen, 412 W. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake.
The complaint said that a Rice Lake officer was on patrol at 4:30 a.m. Feb. 16 when he saw a vehicle allegedly going the wrong way in a one-way alley in downtown Rice Lake.
The driver, later identified as the defendant, allegedly ran from the vehicle as the officer followed in his squad car. The suspect climbed over a snowbank near a downtown apartment complex when the officer, now on foot, warned that he would be shot with a Taser if he didn’t stop running. He was then arrested.
A jar of what later proved to be marijuana was allegedly found in the defendant’s jacket. Records showed there was a warrant for his arrest out of Eau Claire County.
Returning to the suspect’s vehicle, the officer later found a silver metal flask in the back seat, which contained tequila.
The defendant allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test. A sample of his blood was drawn after the arrest. Records show Keesen had two alcohol-related motor vehicle convictions on his record from 2007 and 2009, and that his driver’s license had been revoked indefinitely in 2013.
The complaint charges the defendant with drunk driving, third offense, driving while revoked, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
