An arraignment hearing is set for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, for a 25-year-old man who was wanted on a nationwide arrest warrant before his arrest in November 2021 on a pair of felony charges of battery or threat to a law officer, Barron County Circuit Court documents said.
Former Minong resident Cody A. Wilson, who lived in Des Moines, Iowa, before being transferred to the Barron County Jail, was in jail Dec. 15, 2021, when he appeared during a virtual court hearing.
Court records said the defendant pleaded not guilty to five charges, including the two battery/threat counts, and a third felony count of “throwing and/or discharging bodily fluids” onto a public safety worker. He also pleaded not guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.
A complaint filed Jan. 7, 2021, said the defendant was arrested following a confrontation with Rice Lake police at the Microtel near U.S. Hwy. 53 and County Hwy. O.
He allegedly ignored orders to keep his hands up, resisted arrest and cursed the officers, resisted efforts to put him in in a squad car, and allegedly threatened to kill an officer.
Court records show Wilson is also a defendant in three other cases in Sawyer and Washburn counties. In one of the Washburn County cases, he is charged with two counts of battery and/or threats to a law officer, and one count of discharging/throwing bodily fluid at a public safety worker.
Wilson’s Barron County arraignment was originally set for last May, but he skipped the court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest in Wisconsin and adjacent states. The warrant was extended nationwide on Sept. 30, 2021, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.