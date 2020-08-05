Two Rice Lake residents face a variety of misdemeanor charges after the alleged strong-armed robbery of a Rice Lake resident in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The defendants are identified as Timothy M. Blanchette, 35, and Terrence L. Shipp, 36, both of Rice Lake.
The complaint said a Rice Lake officer was sent to a home in the 100 block of West Marshall Street shortly after 2 a.m. July 29 for a complaint of disorderly conduct.
At the home, the officer spoke with a resident who said two men broke into his apartment and stole his money. He said he was sleeping when he was awakened by two intruders in his room.
The victim said the intruders kicked in the door to gain entrance to his home. He said one of the intruders had a foldout hunting knife with a bone colored handle. While one of the intruders took the man’s wallet, the one with the knife allegedly said he would kill the resident. About $100 in cash was stolen, along with two credit cards.
The officer found significant damage to the apartment door and frame.
The victim allegedly identified both defendants when he was shown Facebook photos.
Defendant Blanchette was found walking at a nearby intersection. He allegedly admitted having been in the victim’s apartment “to return his wallet,” but he wouldn’t say how he came into possession of the wallet. In a search incident to arrest, officers found the defendant in possession of one $20 bill.
The second defendant, later identified as Shipp, answered the door when officers next went to defendant Blanchette’s apartment.
The clothing worn by the defendant allegedly matched the description of the intruder who brandished the knife.
Defendant Shipp was also arrested. Officers did a search and found him in possession of $61 in cash and a hunting knife with a bone colored handle.
The complaint charges both defendants with criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Defendant Shipp was also charged with disorderly conduct through the use of a dangerous weapon. Court records said both defendants are free on signature bonds pending court appearances today, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
