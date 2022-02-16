A man from Chetek charged with attempting to set fire to a cabin on Christmas Day in 2020 was sentenced to two years in the state penitentiary at Waupun during a Thursday, Feb. 9, 2022, hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Richard L. Waite, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree reckless endangerment in exchange for dismissal of an additional charge of attempted arson, court records said.
Waite got credit for 411 days already served, and was ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution, court documents said.
Waite was incarcerated at the Stanley Correctional Institution at the time of the Feb. 9 hearing, where he was serving time in connection with an unrelated 2019 vehicle theft charge. Court records said the new sentence will be served consecutive to the one from the vehicle theft case.
After his release, Waite must serve an additional two years’ probation. During that time, he must avoid any contact with a family member and must maintain absolute sobriety, court records said.
The criminal complaint said a family member reported Waite allegedly attempted to start a cottage on fire on Dec. 25, 2020.
At one of the residences at the address, the officer found a snowblower in the driveway. The machine was partly burnt, charred and melted.
Another family member said the defendant’s behavior was “dangerous and unpredictable.” The family member said Waite stated “This ends tonight,” before walking to the cottage and breaking a bedroom window.
A short time later, Waite began knocking on the door for the renter who resided at an adjacent cabin. The family member then reported seeing Waite start the snowblower on fire on the cabin deck. Waite had placed the snowblower next to the cabin’s door. The family member said he believed Waite used some sort of accelerant to make the fire grow quickly, before running away. The side of the cabin had smoke damage.
Waite’s actions were captured on security camera footage at the residence.
The renter inside the cabin recalled hearing Waite pounding on the door and saying something was going to happen if he did not answer. A short time later, he was informed by another resident of the fire and they both put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and snow. They moved the snowblower from the deck to the driveway for safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.