A pair of incidents involving alleged drunk drivers kept police busy in Rice Lake the night of Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 28-29, 2021, Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch logs said.
According to the reports, an uncooperative motorist rammed a city squad car during an encounter at a Rice Lake convenience store at about 10 p.m. Saturday night, while another driver was arrested about three hours later after he was allegedly caught driving while intoxicated, with two juveniles in his car.
Formal charges were pending against both drivers as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 31.
The first incident began shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday with a 911 call placed by a woman whom police found at the Kwik Trip on West Knapp Street, Rice Lake.
The woman alleged she and a man had a dispute. Police questioned the man in his car, and reported he wasn’t complying with them. Moments later, the officer reported the motorist was ramming his squad car and asked for extra help.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to the scene and the man was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. A sample of the defendant’s blood was drawn at Marshfield Medical Center, and he was jailed shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 29, on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, driving while revoked, operating while intoxicated, 7th, 8th or 9th offense, and resisting or obstructing an officer
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, an 18-year-old man was arrested by Rice Lake police on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated with a minor child in his vehicle. Dispatch logs indicated that two juveniles were found in the vehicle, and that they were later turned over to their parents.
