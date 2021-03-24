A preliminary hearing is set this Friday March 26, 2021, in Balsam Lake, for a Barron man accused of fleeing officers from Barron and Polk counties in a stolen vehicle, according to Polk County Circuit Court records.
The defendant is identified as Zakariye Dahir Ali, 27, 360 E. Birch Ave., Unit 2A, Barron, the alleged driver of a vehicle that fled a Turtle Lake officer on Monday afternoon, March 15, and was later arrested after Polk County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the chase later that day.
The Polk County case charges the defendant with four felony offenses including fleeing and eluding an officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine, all as a repeat offender.
The defendant made an initial appearance Tuesday, March 16, and was ordered held on $3,500 cash bond.
Barron County dispatch logs said that at 2:38 p.m. March 15, a Turtle Lake police officer reported chasing a vehicle west on U.S. Hwy. 8 into Polk County.
Authorities in Polk County later reported that the suspect vehicle was being chased eastbound on Wisconsin Hwy. 48 towards Cumberland.
The report also said that the chase began after a routine traffic stop for a seatbelt violation. A records check showed the vehicle had been stolen from Minnesota.
Later reports indicated the suspect vehicle would be brought to the Turtle Lake Police Department impound lot.
Court records said Ali has a criminal record dating back more than six years in Eau Claire, Polk and Barron counties, and includes misdemeanor convictions for bail jumping, driving while revoked, theft of movable property, disorderly conduct, credit card fraud, and resisting an officer, as well as an extradition to Minnesota to face additional charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.