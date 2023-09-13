An Almena man is scheduled for an appearance today, Sept. 13, 2023, in connection with 14 felony child pornography possession charges, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Aug. 31 identifies the defendant as Charles P. Lambert, 56. The investigation began in late June when a Barron County Sheriff’s detective was assigned a case referred to local authorities by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The state agency, in turn, had been notified May 19 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The original CyberTip came from Synchronoss Technologies, a cloud-based provider of data storage for Verizon, a cell phone service provider.
According to the tip, Synchronoss Technologies was used to upload seven allegedly sexually explicit files depicting children. A search of online payment records eventually led the detective to the defendant’s home address.
The complaint includes detailed descriptions of three such files that the detective viewed during the course of the investigation.
The detective later obtained a subpoena to examine Verizon records, and learned that the defendant’s phone number also matched one used in 11 other CyberTips that were processed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The complaint details the content of videos that were downloaded in connection with those tips.
According to court records, each of the 14 felony charges carries a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
