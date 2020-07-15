A former Rice Lake man contesting the length of his prison sentence due to the presence of COVID-19 in the state prison system was denied a motion for early release during a Wednesday, July 8, 2020, hearing in Barron County Circuit Court.
Kenan J. Schleiss, 59, is serving a prison sentence in connection with a conviction for manufacturing and/or delivering methamphetamine, in a case that dates back to December 2015.
The sentence was imposed in March 2020 after Schleiss had his probation revoked in court. At that time, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 409 days already served, (or, approximately four and one-half months), court records said.
At the July 8 hearing, Schleiss’ attorney requested the sentence be reduced to 13 and one-half months. Combined with time already served, the change would have freed the defendant from prison.
After arguments by defense and prosecuting attorneys, the court acknowledged that a “new factor” had been proven – that is, the presence of the coronavirus in the prison system. But, the court added, “nine cases (of COVID-19) in the prison system” … does not demonstrate … “a greater health threat to the defendant.”
