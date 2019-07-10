A 35-year-old Barron man found guilty of methamphetamine-related offenses in two western Wisconsin counties will serve four years in prison after a sentencing hearing Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Abraham M. Mott will serve consecutive two-year prison terms in connection with a May 2017 arrest in the town of Barron, and a 2012 conviction in St. Croix County, court records said.
The court stayed another 18-month prison term in connection with a “low-speed” chase in November 2018, which ended when Mott was arrested after his vehicle was stopped in an open field near County Hwy. P, south of Almena.
Deputies found about half a pound of marijuana in the vehicle, the complaint added.
In May 2017, Mott was arrested after a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to the scene of a one-car crash near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 14th Street in the town of Barron, and found the vehicle abandoned.
In the vehicle was what appeared to be a meth pipe. A digital scale and a package of plastic bags were also found, along with two cell phones. The phones were recording incoming messages from what appeared to be drug customers. In the back of one of the phones was Mott’s credit card.
About an hour later, a deputy saw someone walking on 16 1/2 Avenue near 12 3/4 Street. The deputy identified and arrested Mott, who, by that time, was the subject of an arrest warrant.
In a search incident to arrest, the deputy found a bag of meth in one of Mott’s pockets. Combined with what was in the vehicle, the deputy found six grams.
